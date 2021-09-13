First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New $6.95 Million Investment in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 694,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stratim Cloud Acquisition by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,005,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Stratim Cloud Acquisition by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000.

Shares of SCAQU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,580. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

