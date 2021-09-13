First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HERAU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HERAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,183. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

