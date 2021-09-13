First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New Investment in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 715,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 2.26% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,282,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

