First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New Investment in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 570,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,008,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 237.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 335,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 235,768 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.22. 3,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

