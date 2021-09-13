First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,166,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,756,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $174,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,755. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

