First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 6,502 Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $520,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STMP. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $2,029,741.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,497 shares of company stock valued at $53,987,212. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $328.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,413. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.23. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

