First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 968,902 GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 968,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT:GIG remained flat at $$9.85 on Monday. 1,014,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.