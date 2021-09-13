First Pacific Advisors LP Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 6.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $485,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Facebook by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Facebook by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 56,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.48. 392,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.