First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 1,746 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.44. 288,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.