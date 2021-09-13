First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 369,797 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,305,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 4.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $330,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $1,090,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 817,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,002,000 after buying an additional 46,285 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 20,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $10,961,000. Finally, South State Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 17,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $45.65. 813,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,623,448. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

