First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 610 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 20.7% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 62,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 78.4% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 168.6% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.18. 221,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,568,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $329.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.