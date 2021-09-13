First Pacific Advisors LP Takes $1.35 Million Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 524.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 317,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 266,688 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $3,490,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $14,955,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $9,970,000.

LEGAU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,260. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

