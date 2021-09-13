First Pacific Advisors LP Takes $11.73 Million Position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,176,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $1,984,000.

Shares of AGGRU stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

