First Pacific Advisors LP Takes $12.38 Million Position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,248,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Glenfarne Merger by 78.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

Shares of Glenfarne Merger stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,305. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.