First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,042 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLX traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $11.80. 14,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,598. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

