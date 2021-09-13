First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

