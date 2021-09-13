First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Raised by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 2.4% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,454. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $60.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

