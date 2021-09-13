First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,532.85 ($20.03) and last traded at GBX 1,523.79 ($19.91). 3,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,519.90 ($19.86).

The firm has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -1,385.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,511.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,473.53.

First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF Company Profile (LON:FBT)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Funds Plc - First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Funds Plc - First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.