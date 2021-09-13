First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 30.26% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

