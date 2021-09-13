First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares Acquired by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of First Western Financial worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 654,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:MYFW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

