Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,100 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $44,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 111,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,003. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.75.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

