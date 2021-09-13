Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Up 14%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) rose 14% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 2,877,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,512,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.80 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$730.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

