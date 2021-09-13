Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce $145.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.90 million. Five9 posted sales of $112.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $580.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $606.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $700.97 million, with estimates ranging from $660.05 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after buying an additional 564,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 318.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 334,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $173.51 on Monday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.39.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

