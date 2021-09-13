Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.65 and last traded at $194.70. Approximately 68,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 857,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.47.

FVRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.20. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 139.8% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 6.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $7,349,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

