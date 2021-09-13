Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.65 and last traded at $194.70. Approximately 68,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 857,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.47.
FVRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.20. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 139.8% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 6.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $7,349,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
