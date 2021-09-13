Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $48.77 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,054,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 257,865 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

