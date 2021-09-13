FLIP Trading Down 9% This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 9% lower against the dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $509,209.06 and $148.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00151498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.00736003 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

