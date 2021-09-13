Flixxo (FLIXX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,832.00

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Flixxo has a market cap of $3.17 million and $1,832.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00148391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042782 BTC.

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

