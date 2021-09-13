FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Cap of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

