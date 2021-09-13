Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,034 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Fluor worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE:FLR opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

