FlypMe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,668.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $940,856.27 and $2,668.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00060116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00151825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00738703 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.