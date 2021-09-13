FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 132.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $99,589.88 and approximately $53.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00058591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00153720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042480 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.