FOAM Price Hits $0.0604 on Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $19.12 million and $42,729.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00151619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00042954 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

