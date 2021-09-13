Font Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Font has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $22,100.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Font has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Font coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00007428 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00151897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

