Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Trimmed by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.10.

FTNT traded down $12.92 on Monday, hitting $297.57. The company had a trading volume of 47,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.