ForTube Reaches Market Cap of $37.83 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, ForTube has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $37.83 million and $14.74 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ForTube is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

