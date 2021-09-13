Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 8.3%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 207,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,924,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
