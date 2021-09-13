Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 8.3%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 207,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,924,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.