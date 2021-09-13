Fountain Market Capitalization Reaches $720,759.57 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Fountain has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $720,759.57 and $7,172.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00151666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

