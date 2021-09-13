Fractal Hits One Day Trading Volume of $461,653.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $461,653.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00079797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00122191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00175135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,831.43 or 0.99936504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.47 or 0.07158881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.36 or 0.00925900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

