Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Frax has a total market cap of $321.90 million and approximately $16.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00122552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00174360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,037.54 or 1.00076525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.69 or 0.07152153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00900247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 322,510,832 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

