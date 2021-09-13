Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNLPF. Scotiabank raised shares of Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.