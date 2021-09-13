Friedman Industries, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Friedman Industries has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,916. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.58). Friedman Industries had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 4,144 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,770.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $113,661. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.