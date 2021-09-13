Friendz Reaches Market Cap of $431,629.06 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Friendz coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $431,629.06 and approximately $161,401.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

