FS KKR Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,052 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,408% compared to the average volume of 335 call options.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.40. 78,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

