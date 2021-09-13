FTX Token Price Hits $68.60 on Major Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $68.60 or 0.00151944 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $8.29 billion and $1.20 billion worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00737130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00043090 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,740,261 coins and its circulating supply is 120,869,925 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

