Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 6.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.26 and last traded at $87.26. 1,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,279,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,396,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.