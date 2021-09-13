Fundamenta 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,531.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $338,629.36 and $4,531.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00079313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00123190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00175186 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,234.43 or 1.00481796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.43 or 0.07169277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.89 or 0.00928272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,615,318 coins and its circulating supply is 940,789 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

