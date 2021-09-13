FunFair Achieves Market Cap of $484.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00060643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00152151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043112 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

