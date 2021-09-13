Furucombo Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $754,795.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00080271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00122114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00174507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.61 or 0.99668274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.90 or 0.07114025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00921808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

