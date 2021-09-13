Fusion Reaches Market Cap of $43.11 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001392 BTC on major exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $43.11 million and $4.10 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,463.93 or 0.99930846 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,611,850 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.