FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hormel Foods Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hormel Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NYSE HRL opened at $42.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.07.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

